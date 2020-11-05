Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€22.50” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.60 ($28.94).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

