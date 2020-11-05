Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (FVI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$61.68 million during the quarter.

Shares of FVI opened at C$8.94 on Thursday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.05 and a twelve month high of C$10.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 8,940.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40.

In related news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 6,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.64, for a total transaction of C$57,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,460,845.60. Also, Senior Officer David Volkert acquired 5,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.33 per share, with a total value of C$46,811.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at C$815,455.78. Insiders have sold a total of 151,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,242 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FVI shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$8.25 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

