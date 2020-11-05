Sun BioPharma (SNBP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Sun BioPharma (NASDAQ:SNBP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBP opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15. Sun BioPharma has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Sun BioPharma in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Sun BioPharma Company Profile

Sun BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics treatment for unmet medical needs. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.

