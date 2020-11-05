Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $48.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.63 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOX opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

