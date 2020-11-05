GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (GPV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) to post earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$3.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.32 million.

GPV opened at C$11.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,408.18, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a one year low of C$1.16 and a one year high of C$30.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 million and a P/E ratio of -34.71.

In related news, Director Fraser Atkinson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.55 per share, with a total value of C$62,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,107,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,893,490.05. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $373,460.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

