Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSM.TO) (HSM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSM.TO) (TSE:HSM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSM.TO) to post earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSM.TO) (TSE:HSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.14 million.

TSE:HSM opened at C$0.48 on Thursday. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of C$0.35 and a one year high of C$1.93. The company has a market cap of $24.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury.

