Nano Dimension (NNDM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 307.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.17%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

NNDM stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. Nano Dimension has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37. The company has a market cap of $12.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.79.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

