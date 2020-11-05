Myovant Sciences (MYOV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Myovant Sciences to post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $33.33 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Myovant Sciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.62. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $23.04.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Frank Karbe sold 24,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $496,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,646.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $41,180.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,900.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,066. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MYOV. ValuEngine cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

