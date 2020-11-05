Myovant Sciences (MYOV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Myovant Sciences to post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $33.33 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Myovant Sciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.62. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $23.04.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Frank Karbe sold 24,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $496,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,646.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $41,180.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,900.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,066. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MYOV. ValuEngine cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Earnings History for Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nano Dimension to Release Earnings on Thursday
Nano Dimension to Release Earnings on Thursday
Myovant Sciences Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Myovant Sciences Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Mylan Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday
Mylan Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday
Helius Medical Technologies Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Helius Medical Technologies Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
GreenPower Motor to Release Earnings on Thursday
GreenPower Motor to Release Earnings on Thursday
Analysts Expect Ambarella, Inc. to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share
Analysts Expect Ambarella, Inc. to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report