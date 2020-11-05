Mylan (MYL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mylan to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Mylan stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. Mylan has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MYL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Earnings History for Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nano Dimension to Release Earnings on Thursday
Nano Dimension to Release Earnings on Thursday
Myovant Sciences Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Myovant Sciences Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Mylan Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday
Mylan Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday
Helius Medical Technologies Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Helius Medical Technologies Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
GreenPower Motor to Release Earnings on Thursday
GreenPower Motor to Release Earnings on Thursday
Analysts Expect Ambarella, Inc. to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share
Analysts Expect Ambarella, Inc. to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report