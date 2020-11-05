Mylan (MYL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mylan to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mylan alerts:

Shares of Mylan stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. Mylan has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MYL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.