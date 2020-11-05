Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 289.95% and a negative net margin of 2,965.26%. On average, analysts expect Helius Medical Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HSDT opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.75. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.49.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury.

