GreenPower Motor (GP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect GreenPower Motor to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ GP opened at $9.11 on Thursday. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $23.45.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

