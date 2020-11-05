Analysts Expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Ambarella reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ambarella in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Ambarella from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

AMBA stock opened at $58.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.00. Ambarella has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $230,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $46,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,794 shares of company stock valued at $941,362. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ambarella by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $889,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ambarella by 142.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,579,000 after acquiring an additional 430,915 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ambarella by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

