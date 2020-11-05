Brokerages Anticipate Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) to Announce -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) to post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.51). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.68) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.36% and a negative net margin of 1,993.41%.

KALA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

KALA stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 190.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

