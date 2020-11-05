Zacks: Analysts Expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to Post $0.24 EPS

Brokerages expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.21. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 8.26%.

UBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Bannon bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Also, Director Bryan O. Colley acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,442.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 445.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 591,441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,397,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,607,000 after buying an additional 231,276 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 118.9% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 200,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 108,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 44.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 82,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,698,000 after buying an additional 80,799 shares during the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $383.04 million, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 39.16%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

