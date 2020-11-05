Brokerages Expect UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for UTStarcom’s earnings. UTStarcom reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that UTStarcom will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UTStarcom.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

UTSI stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. UTStarcom has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $30.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

