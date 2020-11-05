Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for CACI International Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CACI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CACI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CACI International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.83.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $232.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.46. CACI International has a one year low of $156.15 and a one year high of $288.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.22 and its 200 day moving average is $225.45.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.52. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 176,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 15.3% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 127,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,927 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CACI International by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 48,319 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,905,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,226,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $34,335.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,843. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,314,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,760,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $2,484,738. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

