Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,068,100 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 1,227,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 971.0 days.

Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

