Short Interest in OTCMKTS:LLNKF (OTCMKTS:LLNKF) Rises By 11.0%

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

OTCMKTS:LLNKF (OTCMKTS:LLNKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the September 30th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

LLNKF opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. OTCMKTS:LLNKF has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.11.

About OTCMKTS:LLNKF

LiteLink Technologies Inc provides services in the software development and consulting sectors. The company is developing 1Shift Logistics, a Software-as-a-Service based solution that bids, tracks, manages, and settles drivers and carriers for the transportation of goods; and uBUCK voucher, a prepaid voucher that allows you to top-up accounts and make payments.

