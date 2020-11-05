Short Interest in IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Grows By 12.5%

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

IGGHY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IG Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Monday, September 21st.

OTCMKTS IGGHY opened at $10.20 on Thursday. IG Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

