Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the September 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kingfisher from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kingfisher from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kingfisher presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of KGFHY stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

