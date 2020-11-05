Short Interest in Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Decreases By 14.0%

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,784,500 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 9,048,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 146.6 days.

OTCMKTS GMBXF opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Grupo México has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45.

Get Grupo México alerts:

Grupo México Company Profile

Grupo MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.