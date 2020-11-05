Short Interest in Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Decreases By 14.0%

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,784,500 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 9,048,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 146.6 days.
OTCMKTS GMBXF opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Grupo México has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45.
Grupo México Company Profile
