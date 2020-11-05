Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the September 30th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 342.5 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGRUF opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $9.49.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 48 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.8 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

