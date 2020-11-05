Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,475,700 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the September 30th total of 1,720,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Nevada Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $0.25 to $0.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEVDF opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09. Nevada Copper has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.29.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its principal property is the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, United States. The company was formerly known as Astron Resources Corporation and changed its name to Nevada Copper Corp.

