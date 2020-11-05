L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Short Interest Down 14.0% in October

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 181,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 312.0 days.

Shares of LCCTF stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. L’Occitane International has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.53.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of L’Occitane International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

L’Occitane International Company Profile

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various natural and organic ingredient based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare and haircare products. In addition, it engages in the general warehousing business.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Occitane International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Occitane International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nano Dimension to Release Earnings on Thursday
Nano Dimension to Release Earnings on Thursday
Myovant Sciences Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Myovant Sciences Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Mylan Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday
Mylan Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday
Helius Medical Technologies Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Helius Medical Technologies Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
GreenPower Motor to Release Earnings on Thursday
GreenPower Motor to Release Earnings on Thursday
Analysts Expect Ambarella, Inc. to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share
Analysts Expect Ambarella, Inc. to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report