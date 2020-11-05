L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Short Interest Down 14.0% in October

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 181,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 312.0 days.

Shares of LCCTF stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. L’Occitane International has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.53.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of L’Occitane International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various natural and organic ingredient based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare and haircare products. In addition, it engages in the general warehousing business.

