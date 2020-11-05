Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.5 days.
GYPHQ stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Gryphon Gold has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.
About Gryphon Gold
Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.