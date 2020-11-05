Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.5 days.

GYPHQ stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Gryphon Gold has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

About Gryphon Gold

Gryphon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Nevada, the United States. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Borealis Mining Company, principally holds interest in the Borealis gold project that comprises 751 unpatented mining claims with an area of approximately 15,020 acres and 1 unpatented millsite claim with an area of approximately 5 acres located in the Walker Lane gold belt of western Nevada.

