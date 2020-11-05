Short Interest in Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Drops By 13.6%

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

JPRRF stock opened at $2,857.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,857.00. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 1 year low of $2,835.00 and a 1 year high of $2,857.00.

Get Japan Prime Realty Investment alerts:

Separately, Mizuho raised Japan Prime Realty Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001 under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002 with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.