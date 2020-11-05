InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) Short Interest Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the September 30th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.
About InMed Pharmaceuticals
Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.