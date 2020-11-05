InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the September 30th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

