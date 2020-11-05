Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Update

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the September 30th total of 91,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Shares of FRFHF stock opened at $293.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.16 and a 200 day moving average of $293.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 0.66. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a twelve month low of $223.52 and a twelve month high of $481.47.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.

FRFHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $555.00.

About Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

