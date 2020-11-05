Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Update

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the September 30th total of 91,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.
Shares of FRFHF stock opened at $293.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.16 and a 200 day moving average of $293.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 0.66. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a twelve month low of $223.52 and a twelve month high of $481.47.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.
About Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.
