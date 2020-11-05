Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Short Interest Down 13.7% in October

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the September 30th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grieg Seafood ASA in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Grieg Seafood ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of Grieg Seafood ASA stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

