Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Axos Financial, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.75.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 37.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 197.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

