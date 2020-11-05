Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Bank7 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank7’s FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

BSVN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. Bank7 has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $86.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.03.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Bank7 had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 19.15%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank7 by 237.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 232,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 17,365 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bank7 during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Bank7 by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bank7 by 26.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Bank7’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

