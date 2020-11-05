DA Davidson Comments on Clorox Co’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLX)

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clorox in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Clorox’s FY2022 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.23.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $212.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Clorox has a 12-month low of $144.31 and a 12-month high of $239.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Clorox by 11.8% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 167.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Clorox by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

