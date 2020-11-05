Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Clorox in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clorox’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.23.

NYSE:CLX opened at $212.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.55. Clorox has a twelve month low of $144.31 and a twelve month high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 19.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,150,000 after purchasing an additional 259,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Clorox by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,505,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Clorox by 5.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,035,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,185,000 after acquiring an additional 52,412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Clorox by 530.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,762,000 after acquiring an additional 800,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,046,000 after purchasing an additional 56,933 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Earnings History and Estimates for Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

