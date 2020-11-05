The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $259.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.10.

Shares of EL stock opened at $227.75 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $237.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a PE ratio of 124.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at $15,773,607. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $527,709.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,969,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 394,314 shares of company stock valued at $86,146,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.60%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

