Truist Securiti Comments on Summit Materials, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Summit Materials in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Seth now expects that the construction company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.46.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.49. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $645.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.20 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%.

In other news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $152,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,706.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anne P. Noonan bought 66,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Summit Materials by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.