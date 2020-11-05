Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Issued By Piper Sandler

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Community Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Community Bankshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of FCBC opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37. First Community Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.57.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 41.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 23.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 44,664 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 22.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in First Community Bankshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 173,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David D. Brown bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $26,481.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,297.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Gary R. Mills bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $58,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,761. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

