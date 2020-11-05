Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.10.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $227.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.07 and its 200-day moving average is $200.29. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $237.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,369,000 after buying an additional 2,464,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,296,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 223.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,642,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,530 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 78.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,738,000 after purchasing an additional 688,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 5,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total transaction of $1,335,336.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 394,314 shares of company stock valued at $86,146,270. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.60%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

