Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Greenhill & Co., Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 68.43%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GHL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of GHL opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $190.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 34,600 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $392,018.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,331.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,377.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,317.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,246,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after acquiring an additional 48,728 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 863,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 285,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

