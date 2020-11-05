Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. Raised by Summit Insights (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Analysts at Summit Insights boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microsoft in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. Summit Insights has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Summit Insights also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.29.

Microsoft stock opened at $216.39 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,636.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,927 shares of company stock worth $31,992,637 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

