Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Huntsman in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.61.

NYSE HUN opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth about $128,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

