Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Provident Financial in a report issued on Sunday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Provident Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PROV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ PROV opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 16.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.