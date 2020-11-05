Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Replimune Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.63) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 3.23. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a current ratio of 22.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44).

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Replimune Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Replimune Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 51,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its stake in Replimune Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,798,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Replimune Group by 519.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Replimune Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 891,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,528,000 after purchasing an additional 39,258 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $351,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,042,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,435,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $526,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,013,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

