Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Kemper in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.45. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KMPR. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $63.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.67. Kemper has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 8,825 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $740,682.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kemper by 1.7% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Kemper during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 7.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

