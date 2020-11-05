$12.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will post $12.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.05 billion to $12.85 billion. Sysco reported sales of $15.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year sales of $51.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.41 billion to $52.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $58.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.66 billion to $60.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.44.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 24,379,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,602,000 after purchasing an additional 703,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Sysco by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798,873 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in Sysco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,011,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,053,000 after purchasing an additional 265,062 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,154,000 after purchasing an additional 620,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sysco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,914,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,965,000 after purchasing an additional 33,745 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY opened at $60.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.85, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.45. Sysco has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

