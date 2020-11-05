Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Issued By William Blair

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Standex International in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Standex International from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

SXI opened at $66.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.70. Standex International has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $81.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.79 million, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Standex International in the first quarter worth $145,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 316.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $70,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 25.21%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

