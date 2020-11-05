Builders FirstSource, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMC Equities Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $34.69.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 344,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.