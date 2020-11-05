Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Twin Disc in a research note issued on Sunday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.38). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Twin Disc’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 16.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of TWIN opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $12.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWIN. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 1.8% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 285,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Twin Disc during the second quarter worth about $87,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 13.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Twin Disc during the second quarter worth about $637,000. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

