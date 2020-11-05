Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Price Down 10.2% Following Insider Selling

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)’s stock price traded down 10.2% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $30.61 and last traded at $30.94. 4,175,977 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 2,630,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.46.

Specifically, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $791,697.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.06.

The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

