Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Up 6.1% on Earnings Beat

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) shot up 6.1% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $41.71 and last traded at $41.26. 214,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 293,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.88.

The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 7.26%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMS. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Nord/LB raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2,007.5% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

