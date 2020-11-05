Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Price Down 8.3% Following Insider Selling

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) traded down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $18.90. 2,599,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 1,440,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

Specifically, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,080,413.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954,289 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,777,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,623,000 after acquiring an additional 309,218 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 506,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 350,990 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 250,956 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.